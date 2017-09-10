VIJAYAWADA: Dissatisfied with the delay in completion of the Kanaka Durga Flyover works, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu cautioned to take action against the management of Soma construction company and contractors of the works, if they fail to complete the project by March 2018.While reviewing the progress of the flyover works at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Saturday, Naidu opined that the management of Soma company has damaged the reputation of the government by carrying out the works at snail’s pace.

“The company should expedite the works by increasing the staff and take up round-the-clock construction activity so as to complete the works by the end of March, 2018,” he said.In this regard, the Chief Minister also directed officials to close Durga Temple road from September 11 to December 31 for taking up flyover works without any interruption. Keeping in view the Dasara celebrations, the officials were told to allow the devotees on a pedestrian path from September 20 to 30.



The AP Transco sub-station, located near Durga temple, will also be shifted for paving the way for the flyover works.Water flow into the KE Main Canal will be stopped from November 15 2017 to Jan 15 2018 and from Feb 1 to March 31, 2018.