VIJAYAWADA: As much of New Postal Colony may appear picturesque to commuters with its well-maintained roads and lush greenery, the picture is not so rosy for the denizens settled here as they have to grapple with poor civic amenities. According to some residents, there is no proper garbage disposal system in the colony. Unfortunately, the colony does not even have dumper bins near the street-ends. Moreover, garbage piled up in the area has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Travelling during the night gives jitters to commuters due to stray dog menace.



“Dogs chase us even during the day. At least 20 to 25 dogs can be spotted in our street,” says K Rukmini, a resident of the colony. Joggers carry sticks and cyclists fill their pockets with stones to ward off dogs. Despite registering many complaints, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation authorities have failed to initiate any concrete action to control the problem. A few persons died due to dog bites in the colony, she says, highlighting the menace.“For the last three days, we have not seen anyone from VMC sweeping the roads. Garbage is strewn all over. It is difficult for the residents to cross the road. I went to the bus stop to pick up my children and the place was a real mess,” says Radhika Veeramachaneni, another resident.

On several occasions, we witness people coming on two-wheelers, throwing the garbage on the roadside and the waste gets piled up this way, she adds.



In the absence of designated spots to throw garbage, residents await sanitation teams to remove it. The garbage thrown mostly includes food waste which emanates a rotten stench. R Pratap Rao, a resident says, “The cleanliness issue always takes a back seat. Last week, one of my relatives came to our house from another city. He was surprised to see the garbage piled up in the colony. The most planned colony should not have such scars on its face.” When contacted, the VMC officials admitted that garbage has piled up as major trees which have dried up in the colony are being axed by the sanitation workers. The issue has been taken to the notice of Circle-III officials. Garbage lifting trucks will be brought to the colony and the mounds of garbage and axed trees will be removed in the next two days. Soon after the removal of garbage, the stray dog menace will also decline, they said.

EXPRESS campaign for Swachh Vijayawada

We at Express believe in giving voice to citizens and that has always been our guiding principle. As Vijayawada expands, inviting global attention, it is time we, the people, join hands to make the city Swachh in every sense of the term. It’s towards this objective that Express will be your platform every Sunday. Write to us about the problems in your colonies and we will be the bridge between you and the VMC. Nothing gets things moving like raising your voice and we promise to make you heard. So join the Express campaign for a better Vijayawada!

