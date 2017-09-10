VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has warned TDP leaders to avoid overconfidence after the dual success of the party in the recent polls — Nandyal by-election and Kakinada Municipal polls. He was speaking at the TDP coordination committee meeting held at the interim Secretariat in Velagapudi on Saturday. He stressed the need to strengthen the party and stated that the posts in the state and national committees will be filled soon. The meeting decided to work hard to make the state-wide Inti-Intiki-TDP programme, which will start from Monday, a success.



It is a 50-days programme to take the welfare and development schemes being implemented by the government into the people. Ministers, MLAs and party leaders will be touring villages as part of the programme. The meeting decided take the genuine complaints to be raised by the people during the Inti-Intiki-TDP programme seriously and try to solve them as early as possible. Naidu said that real time political strategy had brought success in Nandyal and Kakinada.

Better coordination and hardwork will bring more success to the TDP in other municipal elections, said Naidu. The committee told the in-charges of various parliamentary constituencies to work harder. The problem faced by AP students in Karnataka was also discussed. The committee stressed that the Agriculture department and Irrigation department have to work hard for the success of the party.