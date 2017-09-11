VIJAYAWADA: A 20-year-old second year BTech student committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room on Sunday. Though the incident took place on Saturday night, the issue came to light on Sunday afternoon when the house owner found the body dangling in the air.

According to Krishna Lanka sub-inspector K Ramesh, the deceased, M Siva Karthik, was a student of K L University (Vaddeswaram) and was pursuing engineering. A native of Rajahmundry, Karthik was living in a rented room at Potti Subba Rao street in Krishna Lanka along with his sister.

The sub inspector said Karthik was not doing well in his studies and was also afraid of failing in his recently held examinations.

“On speaking to his sister, we came to know that Karthik was depressed for a while due to his backlogs and poor performance. He was feeling guilty of wasting his father’s money. The family had spent lakhs for his education,” said SI Ramesh.