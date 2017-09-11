VIJAYAWADA: A decision on the unified service rules for teachers is likely to be taken by September 14. On Sunday, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao held a meeting with leaders of various teachers’ unions and MLCs (teachers constituencies) in this regard. Addressing the gathering, the minister said that the State government is working to implement the unified service rules by the end of this month.

“We wanted to make everything in a peaceful manner. The unified service rules will benefit all the teachers in the State. After decades of fighting for the unified service rules, we wanted to implement it in the right manner. We are taking opinions and ideas from all the teachers’ unions and MLCs. By September 14, we would like to bring out the guidelines for the unified service rules. We would make it in a transparent manner. All vacant posts including that of HM, MEO and Deputy DEO will be filled under the unified rules,” Ganta Srinivasa Rao said.

He further said that he would also consider the practical problems that come up during the implementation of the unified service rules. MLCs K Narasimha reddy, Ramakrishna, G Srinivasulu Naidu and Ramasuryarao, Incharge commissioner of School Education G Srinivasulu, Special officer of Unified Service rules Satyanarayana and Teacher unions leaders took part in the meeting.