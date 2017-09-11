VIJAYAWADA: Several people experience digestive and health problems caused due to consumption of gluten or wheat. If you or your child is experiencing an intolerance to gluten or wheat, immediately consult a doctor and get diagnosed with Celiac disease or gluten intolerance.

According to gastroenterologists, Celiac disease or gluten intolerance, normally affects young children, but there has been an alarming increase in the number of adults who are inflicted with this ailment in the last few years. Proteins which are especially rich in proline and glutamine are the main culprits. These are found in wheat, rye, barley and oats.

The patients suffer as the lining epithelium of the small intestines gets damaged, resulting in the malabsorption of nutrients. Specialists admit that given the broad range of symptoms, it is very difficult to diagnose the disease. If a patient does not adopt a gluten-free lifestyle, he or she can develop gastrointestinal cancer or lymphoma, they said.

‘’Since celiac disease is not well understood, awareness regarding its symptoms, diagnosis and treatment needs to be increased,” said K Ajay Kumar, a gastroenterologist at a private hospital. Stressing the importance on adhering to gluten-free foods, he said there was no specific drug treatment for celiac disease. It is a lifelong disease but a treatable condition where individuals who stay off all forms of gluten in their diet become asymptomatic with little or nil long-term consequences, he added.

‘’Unfortunately, gluten intolerance in children is becoming more and more common. Many parents are not even aware that their child has gluten intolerance until the symptoms become noticeable enough and potentially disturbing,” said pediatric gastroenterologist Ch Sai Swetha. If gluten intolerance in children is left untreated, it can become serious and cause more stressful celiac disease symptoms during adolescence and adulthood, she added.

Food items to avoid

All supplements that contain gluten since wheat starch is used as a binding agent in tablets and capsules. All grain alcohols such as beer and malted liquors. Atta, Maida, sooji, rye barley, dalia and their products. Noodles, pasta, bread, bread rolls, pizzas, wheat flakes, soup sticks, seviyan, rusk, cake. Burger, kulcha, naan, upma, crackers, biscuits, cutlets and other wheat products.

Diagnosis

Blood tests may detect

Antigliadin Antibodies

Endomysial Antibodies

Anti-tissue transglutaminase antibodies

What is Celiac disease?

Celiac disease is a disorder which affects your immunity system. When a person with celiac disease eats gluten, their cells and immune systems are activated that then attack and damage the small intestine. The small intestine is no longer able to absorb nutrients effectively. This can lead to a number of health complications.

Symptoms

Symptoms vary from person to person. Digestive symptoms are more common in infants and young children

Abdominal Bloating and Pain

Chronic Diarrhoea

Nausea and Vomiting

Constipation

Irritation in mouth and throat

Hives and rash

Nasal congestion

Eye irritation

Difficulty in breathing