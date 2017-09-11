VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed for a while near Cancer Hospital in BRTS road between stall owners and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) estate department officials when the latter tried to remove the food stalls on Sunday evening.

VMC officials allegedly reacted absurdly with the stall owners doing business in the junction for many months. It has also been alleged that few officials demanded them to remove their stalls immediately.

When stall owners demanded a justification for the removal of their stalls, officials apparently dismantled four stalls and threw them into Ryves Canal. The agitated owners raised slogans against the high-handedness of the officials.