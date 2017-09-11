VIJAYAWADA: Radhika (name changed), a resident of Labbipet, faced an unexpected and petrifying experience a few days ago when she along with her friends visited night food courts at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium. She was allegedly molested by a miscreant near the bus stop, which is just 100 meters away from the office of the Deputy Commissioner Police (Traffic).

Explaining the horrific experience she had faced during the fateful night, Radhika told Express, “I was walking alone towards night food courts. Suddenly, a man aged around 35 years, who was in an inebriated state, tried to grope me and followed me for a while. Scared, I called my friends for help and escaped from being a victim of molestation.”

This is not an isolated incident. Many women, college going girls and the public are facing these kind of annoying encounters daily at various places in the city late at night. “A few days ago, I was returning home after finishing my duty around 1 am. I saw a man standing in the middle of the road. He tried to kick my vehicle and shouted at me loudly. I, somehow manoeuvred my vehicle and went home,” said Mahaboob Imran, a working professional. It is miscreants, anti-social elements and homeless who are ruling the nights in Vijayawada after the busy working hours.

With no roof on their heads, the homeless sleep on bus shelters, railway station, Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), Prakasam Barrage, BRTS road and Pushkar Ghats. “It is suspected that there are several anti social elements among the homeless. Passing through these areas alone is very tough. We are worried about moving out at night for the fear of being mugged or fatally knocked down,” said Kiran Kumar, a city resident.

As the night food courts are open till 2 am, police are losing control over the law and order situation during the night, throwing the public safety in danger. “A few anti-social elements are creating nuisance, taking advantage of the night food courts. Police officials, who are responsible in taking action against anti-social elements, remain mute spectators. They cannot mark off the miscreants among public,” a college professor alleged.

When contacted, DCP (Law and Order- I) Kranti Rana Tata said that patrolling staff are making all efforts to ensure that no one is sleeping at bus shelters. He also said that talks are on with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) to provide night shelters to the homeless.