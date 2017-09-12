VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that the ‘YSR Kutumbam’, a mega outreach campaign, is getting good response from the public, leaders of the opposition YSRC said that about 4 lakh people enrolled as members of YSR Kutumbam by Monday evening.The programme, aimed at strengthening the party in the grassroot level and enrolling at least one member of each household in the State into the party, was officially launched by the YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 2. The programme was commenced on Monday, on a day when the ruling TDP launched ‘Intintiki Telugu Desam’ programme.The YSR Kutumbam will continue till October 2 and people can enroll themselves as members of the programme by giving a miss call to 91210 91210.



“As part of the programme, trained workers of our party will hit the streets from Monday explaining the people about the con act of CM N Chandrababu Naidu and also about the golden rule of the former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy,’’ said a YSRC leader.The YSRC MLAs including V Kalavathi, A Suresh and Narayana Swamy said that the ruling TDP leaders including the Chief Minister were forced to hit the streets in the name of Intintiki Telugu Desam after the YSRC announcement of YSR Kutumbam. As the TDP government, which is spending more money on publicity, is well aware that people are not believing the development shown by the government on paper, now it is resorting to a new drama, YSRC leaders said.