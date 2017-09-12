VIJAYAWADA: Fifty-five students had a miraculous escape when the school bus in which they were travelling met an accident on the Vijayawada-Machilipatnam highway on Monday. The incident occurred around 9 am at Manthena bridge near Kankipadu town when the bus was ferrying the children to school.

According to Kankipadu police inspector Damodar, the bus which belongs to Ravindra Bharathi School was on its way to Vijayawada when driver Sivayya lost control of the bus while overtaking another bus belonging to an educational institution and hit some trees and an electric pole before coming to a halt. Luckily, none of the students in the bus were seriously hurt.

However, a few of them sustained minor injuries. They were given first aid on the spot and taken to the school in another bus. Upon knowing of the accident, parents rushed to the school and demanded action against the driver. The incident has once again raised concerns on children’s safety while traveling in schools buses which are allegedly flouting Supreme Court guidelines. No complaint has been filed in the police station in connection with the accident. “When we reached the spot, there was nothing. School managements should play a responsible role as minute negligence in driving can take the lives of innocent children,” said the CI.