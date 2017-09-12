VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday conducted surprise raids at different properties belonging to district legal metrology inspector Nangoth Swamy in Kurnool and Hyderabad. Slueths said he had amassed an estimated `30 crore wroth of assets disproportionate to his income. Swamy, who began his stint in government service in 1996, is currently an inspector with the Legal Metrology (weights & measures) Department in Kurnool. He had reportedly indulged in many corrupt practices by accepting money for doing official favors and extorted money from illegal shops in lieu of not taking action against them.



Acting on a tipoff, ACB DG RP Thakur formed special teams and conducted searches in houses belonging to the accused and his relatives in Erragadda, Hyderabad. A search was conducted at the officer’s rented house in Kurnool as well.



Thakur said the overall asset value was an estimated `30 crore as per the market value. In the raids, officials found that Swamy registered a few immovable properties under his name while the major chunk was under his wife Umabai’s name and his four daughters. ACB officials took Swamy into custody. He will be produced before court on Tuesday.

Proprieties identified

Two G+3 storied residential building in Premnagar, Erragadda

House flat in Vijayawada

A open plot in lndrakaran (V), Sangareddy (M), (200 Sq.yds)

A open plot in Qutbullapur, Rangareddy (200 sq.yds)

Plot in Anantaram (V), Bhuvanagiri Town, Nalgonda (209 sq.yds)

Plot in Outbullapur, Rangareddy District (109 sq.yds)

Vehicle Volkswagen Vento Car