VIJAYAWADA: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has praised the Andhra Pradesh government over the successful implementation of the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) for the construction of the capital city of Amaravati.As part of his official visit to the State, the Bihar Deputy CM visited the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) office in Vijayawada on Monday and enquired the officials about the LPS. The officials including APCRDA Commissioner Ch Sreedhar and Special Commissioner V Ramamohana Rao explained him about the LPS.



When the officials informed Modi about the series of meetings to sensitise people about the LPS, farmers voluntarily coming forward and giving 32,000 acres of land for the construction of Amaravati and also about the allotment of plots to farmers in lieu of their lands, Modi appreciated the State government for taking up the LPS successfully with the cooperation of farmers.



After being informed by the CRDA officials that both Vijayawada and Guntur cities located in the capital region of Amaravati contributed 5 per cent of the State GDP while Hyderabad alone used to contribute 60 per cent in the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh, Sushil Kumar Modi opined that by losing Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh met with the similar fate of Gujarat when it lost Mumbai to Maharashtra.The Bihar Deputy Chief Minister also visited the Transit Assembly and the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi and also the Amaravati branch of the Vellore Institute of Technology.