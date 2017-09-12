VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a class three student was mercilessly beaten by his science teacher on Monday for failing to attend school and for not completing class notes. The student and his brother were later given transfer certificates (TC) by the school management after his parents demanded an explanation. According to Patamata police officials, brothers Ch Yashwanth (standard III) and Ch Bhanu Prasad (standard V) are students of Vikas Public School in Ramavarappadu. They met with a road accident a few days ago and could not attend school for ten days.



When they came to school on Saturday, Yaswanth’s class teacher asked him to show the class notes and allegedly beat him after observing that he had not completed the notes. Yashwanth suffered injuries on the leg. When their father Ch Srirama Murthy went to school to receive them in the evening, he noticed the injuries and asked for a justification from the school management for the treatment meted out to his son. “When the management answered recklessly, the father lodged a complaint at Patamata police,” said CI Damodar.



On Monday, the school management handed over transfer certificate to both children without any reason. “The school management has forcefully taken signatures from me and given the transfer certificate. Very shocking that even the police failed to take action against the management,” alleged Srirama Murthy.

Upon knowing the incident, State HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao called for a detailed investigation and ordered the DEO to look into the issue.