VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar directed officials to take stringent action against those using the banned antibiotics in fish farming.During a review meeting with the officials at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday, the Chief Secretary wanted the officials to organise awareness programmes for sensitising farmers against the use of the banned antibiotics in fish farming.

On the occasion, the officials informed Dinesh Kumar that a State-level meeting will be organised in Vijayawada on September 16 to discuss the steps need to be taken for arresting those who are using banned antibiotics. Apart from organising a meeting with the hatchery organisers from September 19 to 21, the officials announced to organise meetings in all the 1,248 village located under 199 clusters to bring awareness among the aqua farmers from October 4 to 24.