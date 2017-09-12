VIJAYAWADA: Traffic cops imposed diversions on a few routes in the city on early Monday morning in order to fast track the construction of the prestigious Kanaka Durga flyover. However, it has compounded problems for motorists commuting to Bhavanipuram, Vidyadharapuram and Gollapudi, thanks to the narrow roads in One-town. With traffic being diverted through One-town, vehicles went haywire at key junctions like K R Market, Panja Center, KBN College centre and Chittinagar, leading to traffic snarls for hours together.

The traffic at Durga temple will be diverted till December 31, 2018. During Dasara festivities, the path will be opened for devotees.



Soma construction company, which was entrusted the task of materialising the flyover project, said that the construction works are being delayed due to traffic and further asked the district administration to divert traffic for a few days as major works like installing platforms are being done.In a recent review meeting held on the progress of flyover construction, Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu directed collector B Lakshmikantham and police commissioner Gautam Sawang to impose traffic diversions to ensure that there are no difficulties in carrying out the construction works. Rejecting the extension date requested by SOMA company, he told them to complete the flyover in the stipulated time- by the end of 2018.



As traffic and VMC officials have failed to arrange alternate routes, motorists shuttling on the Sitara Centre - Kedareswarapeta and Chittinagar Junction - Errakatta stretches are facing a tough time. For a vehicle heading to Hyderabad from Pandit Nehru Bus Stand (PNBS), it should pass through VMC office, Kaleswararao market, Chittinagar junction and Gollapudi Y junction to touch the highway. Likewise, those entering the city will have to reach Krishna Lanka highway through Gollapudi, Milk Project, Kothapeta, Kaleswararao Market and PNBS.