VIJAYAWADA: As many as 90 students from different colleges participated in the face painting competition organised by the department of Visual Communication of Andhra Loyola College here on Monday. The topic for the contest was drug menace titled ‘Kick Out’. Department Coordinator K V Vijaya Babu inaugurated the competition who dealt at length about the menace of drug abuse and advised the young generation to avoid such unhealthy practices.

Face painting competition held at Andhra Loyola

College as part of awareness programme

‘Say no to drugs’ in Vijayawada on Monday

| r v k rao



“The week-long ‘Kick Out’ campaign is aimed at creating awareness to the public through face painting competition, elocution, skit and mime and a 3 km marathon run on the ill-effects of drug abuse and muster support from the youth to prevent the menace. The campaign is a part of an academic exercise for the department students to take up a social cause which is affecting the society,” Vijaya Babu said.



As part of the campaign, a majority of the students tried to depict the harmful effects of drugs through paintings and slogans like ‘Say no to drugs’ on their faces.

A marathon titled ‘Come Out’ (Run for a Cause-3K Run) will be also conducted on September 18 from to sensitize people about the adverse effects and addictive nature of drugs. Winners in the competition will be announced in the valedictory session to be held on September 18, he added.