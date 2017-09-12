VIJAYAWADA: The second round of the Indian Air force rally that was conducted at BRTS road on Monday yet again created chaos with major junctions across the stretch remaining blocked. With police putting up barricades and blockades at Food Junction and Madhuranagar junction, commuters found it difficult to reach their destinations on time with traffic stalled for more than two hours. Commuters were miffed with police officials and organisers, claiming that they conducted the recruitment rally a second time without arranging alternate routes to ensure free flow of traffic.

As the first round of the IAF rally on Saturday at Bandar Road drew criticism from both the public and officials, cops and organizers of the event assumed that there would not be as much chaos as compared to the one in Bandar road and even found that it is easy to arrange the logistics. Police blocked one side of the BRTS road and placed diversions towards narrow roads for people heading to S N Puram which caused a major bottleneck. “With students going to schools and colleges and employees to their offices, the cops should have been better equipped to handle the traffic on Monday. Parents faced a harrowing time while dropping their kids to school,” said Kanya Kumari, a resident of Devinagar.

Thousands participated in the running test of the IAF recruitment which took place on BRTS road for a stretch of 1.6 km. According to district youth welfare officer Mohan Kumar, a total of 2,461 candidates participated in the run. The remaining tests - physical, written and group discussion took place in Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium. “123 candidates were selected for further rounds and the consolidated results will be announced later,” said Mohan Kumar.