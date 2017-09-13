VIJAYAWADA: In the last five decades, 61 per cent of the green cover and vegetation along the 1,400-km-long Krishna has been destroyed, said Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Founder of Isha Foundation here on Tuesday.Sadhguru was in the city to participate in the ‘Rally for Rivers’ campaign to be held at PB Siddhartha College grounds on Wednesday morning.

CM N Chandrababu Naidu will be the chief guest of the event and ‘Water Man of India’ Dr Rajendra Singh the special invitee. Before entering the city, he along with experts went around the Krishna bed near Kanaka Durgamma Varadhi and expressed his concern about the river bearing semblance to a desert. In an interaction with mediapersons later, Vasudev said the rally which began on September 3 in Coimbatore would reach New Delhi by October 2.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at Krishna River

in Vijayawada on Tuesday | Express

“The objective of the yatra is to protect rivers in 16 States. There has been an overwhelming response to the campaign from the public in all the southern states. Chief Ministers of the respective states are also participating in the campaign,” he said.MoUs are being signed with governments to protect the rivers from being depleted, he said and made an appeal to the residents of Vijayawada to protect the Krishna as it was the lifeline of Amaravati.



‘’Reviving rivers cannot be done in one night and has to be done in coordination with all stake holders. By doing so, the Krishna river could be rejuvenated within 20 years and green cover can be developed at least by 30 percent’’, he said. One can call 80009 80009, which registers as a missed call. The aim is to get 30 crore missed calls and take the collected votes to the government to save rivers, “he said.



Commenting on the irregularities taking place on the banks of the Krishna, he said ‘’It’s not the right time to badger people about what they did in the past. Now it’s time for them to join hands with others for the well being of the Krishna and to protect water courses for the benefit of the posterity,’’ he said. He further said the government should focus on treating the sewage generated from households and not indiscriminately release it into the river. When asked whether he planned to establish an Isha Foundation unit in Amaravati, Sadhguru said he no such plans as of now. However, Yoga University will be established in Visakhapatnam in the coming months, he informed.