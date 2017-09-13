VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K E Krishna Murthy has said that the government will extend the term of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the Visakhapatnam land scam.

The government had formed the SIT to conduct a detailed inquiry into the land scam in the port city and is ready to extend the tenure for the investigation agency if needed, the minister explained. Speaking to newsmen at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday, Krishna Murthy, who is also holding the Revenue portfolio, said that based on the allegations made by Anakapalli MLA Peela Govind against Visakhapatnam RDO in connection with the land scam, the government directed the Visakhapatnam District Collector to inquire into the matter. The government will initiate action against the official if proved guilty.



In fact, the tenure of the SIT expired in August last week and it has sought an extension. So far, the investigation and reports submission have been completed for only 34 per cent of the 2,866 complaints received by the SIT officials from various quarters. Among them, SIT officials picked up 332 complaints which fell under its ambit and probe has been completed for 167 complaints thus far.

Explaining about the various initiatives taken up by the Revenue department during the last three years, the minister said that most of the services being offered by the Revenue department were made online to avoid delay in extending services to people.



Stating that the government will soon set up nine new urban mandals, Krishna Murthy said while three each mandals will come under the jurisdiction of Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam cities, one each urban mandal will come in Guntur, Nellore and Kurnool cities.He said that out of the `4,000 crore target for the 2017-18 fiscal, the Stamps and Registration department had generated a revenue of `1,724 crore by August. Maintaining that the issue of slashing the non agriculture land assessment (NALA) fee is under consideration of the Governor, he said the government will issue an ordinance on the issue soon.

Future plans

Government will regularise 24 lakh acres of dotted lands to the respective land owners

Will construct new buildings for 108 mandal revenue offices and 8 revenue divisional offices

Will set up temporary revenue and survey department training centre in Samalkot of East Godavari district