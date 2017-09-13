VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a mammoth recovery from various theft cases that were registered in the city and across the district in recent times, the city police have recovered proprieties worth around `35 lakhs on Tuesday. 21 people were arrested who were accused in 43 different theft cases.

Police produced all the accused involved in chain snatching, motor bike theft, saree theft, house robbery and bag looting cases before the media at Suryarao Pet police station. Addressing the media, Joint Police Commissioner (JCP) B V Ramana Kumar explained the theft cases that have been solved so far in detail and said special police teams, formed to catch gold chain snatchers, played a crucial role in cracking the cases.



Pertaining to the chain snatching cases, Kumar said that two gangs, who committed crimes across the district, were found making suspicious movements at Prabhu Nagar in Penamaluru and Lambadi Pet in Nunna village. Upon questioning, they gave irrelevant answers and the Central Crime Station (CCS) took them into custody. When police interrogated them, they confessed to their crimes and handed over the gold chains and bikes they had lifted.



“All the eight arrested are below 30 years and are addicted to making easy money and leading a luxurious lifestyle. Besides snatching gold chains from lone women mostly, the two gangs were also involved in bike lifting. We recovered gold and 11 motor cycles, the approximate value of the total would be `18 lakhs. All the arrested are repeat offenders and have similar cases booked against them even in Telangana,” said Kumar.



He also produced 13 others who have been involved in breaking into houses, saree thefts and bag looting cases. From them, police recovered `5 lakh cash, 100 grams gold, one LED tv, three bronze plates, 18 sarees worth `2.76 lakhs and two bikes worth `1 lakh. “We have solved 43 cases and recovered `35 lakh worth booty. All the recovered property will be handed over after verifying the details,” added Kumar.