VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioners Task Force (CTF) conducted surprise raids in a dairy parlour at Krishna Lanka on Tuesday and found its owner adulterating butter milk and Lassi and also manufacturing eateries with out the approval of the food safety department. CTF seized the stocks and Food Safety officials collected samples and sent them for testing the components. The accused shop owner Alla Venkata Surendra Babu, a resident of Krishna Lanka, has been passing off his own manufactured items as the products of Vijaya Dairy, owned by Krishna Milk Union, a body recognised by the district for more than three years.



Acting on a tip-off, ACP AVRPB Prasad along with his team conducted raids and seized buttermilk packets. During the raid, officials found that the dairy parlour organizers were marketing adulterated milk products as the products of the state run Vijaya Dairy by making minor changes to the logo.

They were selling the products as Sri Vijaya Sai Butter milk and curd.



“By making minute changes to the logo of Vijaya milk, he started marketing his own products in the packets prepared in his unit. Both the packets look almost similar unless observed keenly. We received complaints on the products and raided the shop,” said the ACP AVRPB Prasad.The CTF and food safety officials also found that Surendra is preparing small sachets of Rasna and jellies using harmful chemicals that are used to clean metals. These are mostly consumed by children.

He purchased the necessary machinery for packing and has been supplying the stocks to Mangalagiri, Tadepalli and other parts of the district. Schools were his main targets and he marketed the stocks to shops near to schools. “We were shocked to see the chemicals used in the unit. They pose a serious health hazard to kids. When the concentrated soft drink mixes with chemicals that are not permissible for consumption, it leads to serious ailments among children,” said food safety department inspector Venkateswara Rao.

SWINDLING SCHEME

n Shop owner using bore well water to prepare butter milk

n No license from food safety department to prepare and sell food products

n Owner duping people with fake Vijaya products for the past three years

n Vijaya dairy informed about the incident but yet to take action.

n Preparation of ice candies (known as Pepsi cola locally), jellies and Rasna packets.

n Rasna and jelly prepared using chemical powder used for cleaning metal