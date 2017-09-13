VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that State is ushering in a new era of power reforms and every village of Andhra Pradesh will emerge as a solar power production hub.

Participating in a teleconference with Minister for Energy K Kala Venkata Rao, Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Energy) Ajay Jain and other higher officials on Tuesday in view of the high level meeting on power sector to be held Wednesday, Naidu said that final decision pertaining to solar battery storage and solar power grid integration will be taken in the Wednesday meeting.

The CM had stressed the need for development of storage system for solar power. It was decided to start a pilot project in one village each in Nellore and Vizianagaram. Responding to the call given by Andhra Pradesh Power Coordination Committee (APPCC), Greenco has come forward quoting `350 per unit and `9.90 crore per megawatt of battery storage of solar power. Chief Minister told the officials that it is least quoted price for solar power grid integration, which is nothing short of revolutionary.