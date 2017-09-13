VIJAYAWADA: A 28-year-old painter allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in the wee hours of Tuesday. Penamaluru Circle Inspector K Damodar said Guntur Prasad of Poranki got married two years ago.



Prasad and his wife Sandhya (25) used to quarrel over financial issues frequently. Angered Sandhya along with their four-month-old baby left home a few months ago. Despite several pleas by Prasad, she refused to return home. The painter went to her house on Monday and asked her to return home. She again rejected his plea. The dejected Prasad committed suicide while his younger brother was sleeping in the room. A case was registered.