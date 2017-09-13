VIJAYAWADA: Speculations are rife that the State Government has reportedly informed the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) to shift its administrative office to Gunadala. If this information is real, it will shatter City Mayor Koneru Sreedhar’s dream who was firm on constructing a G+9 building for the administrative office of the civic body and generate revenue by leasing it out for commercial purpose.

According to sources, the government is planning to give away the existing VMC office premises to the Tourism and Hospitality industry, as it is an ideal location to promote riverfront development. The civic body has been directed to take up the new administrative office works at the lands belonging to VMC in Gunadala.



It may be recalled that in November 2016, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana had laid the foundation stone for the construction activity in an area of one lakh sq ft. , The engineering department officials said that they were unaware of the decision taken by the State Government to shift the VMC administrative building.



When contacted, VMC officials said that the civic body had come up with a plan to construct a G+9 building on the existing premises, as Vijayawada is now part of the State capital Amaravati. The tenders were finalised by the government in May 2016 and the project was entrusted to Hyderabad-based Chhabra’s Associates. The deadline for the project completion was one year.



The new building works were taken with prefabricated technology at an estimated cost of `32 crore, which will have one lakh sq ft of office space. The corporation authorities wanted to lease out 45,000 sq ft in the first 3 floors for commercial purposes and devote the rest of the space to the civic body. In case, the government has directed VMC to shift the administrative office to another location, it may cost around `35 crore only for the civic body to procure the necessary infrastructure in addition to the land cost, they said.

‘’We have not received any instructions from the State Government so far to shift the VMC administrative building to another location,” Deputy Mayor Gogula Venkata Ramana Rao told TNIE.