VIJAYAWADA: Despite officials citing that the Electricity Distribution Companies (AP Discoms) have incurred a loss of `2,331 crore during the 2016-17 fiscal, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that the government will not increase power charges anymore.“Be it for domestic or for industrial purpose, the government is not going to burden power consumers,’’ said Naidu and suggested the officials to put efforts to reduce expenditure instead of increasing the electricity charges.During a review meeting with infrastructure and energy department officials at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday, the Chief Minister directed them to set up solar power plants with a capacity of 400 MW in the range of 33/11 kV power substations across the State.



While the solar panels will supply electricity to solar agriculture pump sets in the daytime, the surplus will be connected to the grid, said Naidu and made it clear that agriculture must be supported by energy-efficient solutions across the State. He asserted that all the 16 lakh pump sets should be replaced with solar and energy saving pump sets. After going through the reports submitted by the officials that stated that the revenue of AP DISCOMs in 2016 -17 fiscal stood at `25,290 crore and the expenditure escalated to `27,621 crore, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to reduce production of thermal power gradually and to give priority to renewable solar and wind energy.



However, the Discoms, through the sale of 1,089 million units to Goa, Punjab, Bihar and Uttarakhand, are expected to earn a revenue of `173 crore by March 2018.Naidu directed the officials to work on more energy saving options and invest in increasing the storage capacity of solar energy with better technology. The Chief Minister told the department to opt for services on outsourcing basis and also set up substations and other power-infrastructure based on demand and supply.Energy Minister K Kala Venkata Rao, Infrastructure and Energy Department Principal Secretary Ajay Jain and other officials were present.

7.3% growth for energy sector

Compared to April - August 2016, energy sector has witnessed an overall growth rate of 7.3% in the corresponding period in 2017

Wind and solar energy have contributed the most to the sector with 17% and 5% of the total energy produced by achieving growth rate of 154% and 183%

As on date, wind energy has a capacity of 3,765 MW and solar energy holds a capacity of 1,994 MW in the State

The government’s energy efficient initiatives yield results

They include distribution of 2.16 crore LED bulbs, 2.55 lakh low energy consumption fans, installation of 5.9 lakh LED street lights in 110 Urban Local Bodies and 15,000 solar pump sets

The projection

9.2 per cent growth rate in energy sector in two years. The projection for the next 10 years include the retirement of old power plants (RTPP, VTPS I, II, III) and capacity additions through incremental solar power additions and storage of solar energy

The govt subsidy to be increased at 10% per year for the next two years and maintained at H4,500 crore from the year 2019-20