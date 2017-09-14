VIJAYAWADA: Fool proof arrangements are being made by the officials to conduct the nine-day Dasara festival on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, said Minister for Water Resources Management Devineni Umamaheswara Rao.Addressing the first coordination meeting of Dasara festival here on Wednesday, Rao directed officials to focus on pilgrim friendly measures rather than concentrating on revenue improvement for the temple as thousands of devotees from other parts of the State will visit the shrine during the festivity. Crucial decisions will be taken for the smooth conduct of the festival in the next meeting likely to be held under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Endowments Minister P Manikyala Rao, he said.



‘’I am aware of the problems being faced by the devotees in the queues as I have the practice of reaching the Indrakeeladri by walking from the Vinayak Temple, the starting point of the queue. None of the contractors who have been entrusted the task of making arrangements for the festivity will be spared if they fail to provide facilities for the devotees,” added Rao. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas said that the Dasara celebrations in Vijayawada gained prominence after Mysore Dasara celebrations. He also stressed the need for crowd control management using the technology adopted during Krishna Pushkaralu and how the temple officials should arrange facilities for vehicle parking.



Krishna District Collector B Lakshmikantham said that officials should act in coordination to make Dasara celebrations a success. A 24-hour control room will be established at the Model Guest House near Durga Ghat. Likewise, Krishnaveni, Padmavathi, Durga ghat and Pavitra sangamam ghats will be spruced up for conducting cultural events. VIP’s would be allowed to have darshan in two shifts from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. In this regard, the road leading to Kanaka Durga Flyover will be open for the devotees, he said.



Temple executive officer A Suryakumari said that on the first day, devotees will be allowed to have a darshan at 8:30 am and from the next day, darshan will start by 3 a.m. Devotees will be allowed for darshan from 2 a.m. on Moola Nakshatram (September 27 ). Joint commissioner of Police B V Ramana Kumar said that Mallikharjuna maha mandapam will be used for the convenience of devotees. He said a coordinating meeting will be organized to discuss the issue. Traffic DCP Rana said steps will be taken to improve traffic flow in One town during the nine-day Dasara festival.Municipal commissioner J Nivas, Kanaka Durga Temple Trust Board chairman Y Gouranga Babu and others were present.