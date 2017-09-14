VIJAYAWADA: Facebook friendship with a stranger cost a 35-year-old woman dearly. Victim Kadiyam Siva Kameswari is a government school teacher at Nuzvid and resides at Kanuru village in Penamaluru mandal of Krishna district. On Wednesday, she lodged a complaint with the Penamaluru police. The police registered cases under sections 420 and 415 of IPC and IT Act of 66 (B). Later, the case was referred to cyber crime department. According to Penamaluru CI Damodar, Kameswari separated from her husband a few years ago and was living alone at her residence in Kanuru.



She created a Facebook account a few months ago and received a friend request from a man named Ashvi Thomson, who claimed to be a working professional in Scotland, UK.

The stranger told the victim that he wants to buy her some expensive gifts from the UK and convinced her to pay `8.52 lakh towards tax and courier handling charges. Ashvi Thomson told the victim Kameswari that he had sent her ornaments and furniture worth `41 lakh through a courier service in Delhi. To make the victim believe his words, he also sent the photos of the gifts he had purchased for her.



Accordingly, Kameswari received a phone call from the staff of Elid Courier Services, Delhi, who informed her about the parcel and asked her to pay `8.52 lakh towards courier charges.

By trusting their words, Kameswari withdrew the money from her ICICI and SBI accounts and transferred `8.52 lakh to Elid Courier Services. She transferred the money into the bank accounts of Abhishek Sharma, Anshu Agarwal, VR Enterprises and others.

“When the courier company demanded more money, Kameswari grew suspicious and approached the police. We have registered a cheating case and are trying to obtain the details of all bank accounts,” CI Damodar said. Speaking to the media, Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang requested the netizens to be aware of unknown persons on social networking platforms.