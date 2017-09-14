VIJAYAWADA: Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department officials busted a fake pension racket worth `3.5 crore and identified 9 persons involved in the racket on Wednesday. According to V&E DSP K Vijay Paul, the main accused Koduri Ranga Ramanujachari (80) is a retired head master and also a president of Pensioner’s Association in Vuyyuru town. The DSP said the octogenarian forged the documents in 2003 and applied for Government pensions in the name of his wife Lakshmi Naranayamma, his brother-in-law T G Seetharamanuja Chari and sister-in-law Koduri Ranganayakamma and also for six other of his relatives.



“From 2003, all the nine members are getting an average `30,000 as monthly pension. Though they are not eligible for the pension, he somehow managed and gained benefits,” the DSP said.

Details of the pension have been collected from the main accused. A case was booked in Vuyyur police station under sections 420, 468, 471 and related sections for forgery and gaining Government benefits.

V&E inspectors Aprna, Abdulnabi and Vuyyur Tahsildar Indiradevi participated in the raids.