VIJAYAWADA: Cricket enthusiasts in the city will get a chance to watch some good cricket as India A will clash with New Zealand A in two test matches at Devineni Venkata Ramana-Pranitha Cricket Ground at Dr Gokaraju Laila Gangaraju ACA Cricket Complex, Mulapadu from September 23 to 26 and from September 30 to October 3.Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, ACA general secretary Ch Arun Kumar said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has selected Mulapadu as the venue for hosting two test matches (four-day each), while five One day International matches will be conducted at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. As per the schedule, the first ODI will be played on October 6, followed by October 8, 10, 13 and 15.

Andhra Cricket Association secretary Ch

Arun Kumar and Treasurer Ramachandra

Rao speaking at press conference in Vijayawada

on Wednesday | Express

‘’Both the teams will arrive in Vijayawada on September 20. The present India-A touring Andhra has Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur who have already proved their mettle in the Indian team. Besides them, the team will also comprise upcoming players like Rishabh Pant, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreya Iyer, K Gowtham, Mohammed Siraj and Hanuma Vihari,” said Arun Kumar.

He also reminded that ACA has successfully hosted the India-West Indies Women ODI and T-20 series during November 2016. Impressed by the facilities available at Mulapadu Cricket Stadium, the BCCI has once again given chance to ACA for hosting the test matches. Commenting on the pitch conditions at the Mulapadu Cricket stadium, Arun Kumar said that pitch has good turn on it and it suits both batsmen and bowlers and observed that the pitch favours spinners as the day progress.