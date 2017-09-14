VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Arya Vysya Mahasabha condemned the derogatory comments made by Professor Kancha Ilaiah on Vysyas in his book titled ‘Samajika Smugglurlu Komatullo’ (Vysyas are social smugglers). Members of the community on Wednesday submitted a representation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asking him to initiate stern action against Ilaiah who has created disruptions in the society in the name of caste.

Later they also met DGP N Sambasiva Rao and appealed him to register a criminal case against the professor for his comments in the book that hurting the sentiments of the community. Addressing a press conference, AP Arya Vysya Mahasabha president Jayanthi Venkateswarlu said that ‘’Being a professor, it is not at all expected out of Ilaiah to write a book against Vysyas. The community contributes to the nation’s exchequer and engages in charity. Calling the community members as smugglers was rather a mindless act,” he alleged.



Venkateswarulu has demanded that the Chief Ministers of AP and Telangana immediately issue orders for the arrest of Ilaiah and cancel his doctorate. The professor should tender an open apology to the entire community or else the Vysyas would stage a massive agitation and call for a State Bandh in the next few days, he said.Former MLA and YSR Congress Party (YSRC) city secretary Vellampalli Srinivas came down heavily on Professor Kancha Ilaiah for his remarks against the Vysya community.

‘’This is not the first time Ilaiah has commented on castes. Previously, he criticised Brahmins and other communities through his writings.



He demanded the Chief ministers of the two Telugu Speaking States to call forth an inquiry and initiate stern action against the professor or else the community would intensify the agitation. AP Arya Vysya Mahasabha secretary Penugonda Subbarayudu said that the Vysya community has decided to boycott selling of essential commodities to noted Balladeer Gaddar who backed the remarks made by Professor Kancha Ilaiah against Vysyas in his book.