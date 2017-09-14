VIJAYAWADA: In a first, the Visakhapatnam Rural Police have seized the property of a habitual ganja trade offender after he confessed to running the illicit trade. The police seized 100 kg of ganja and arrested three smugglers, including the kingpin, while they were transporting the hemp, near Dondapudi Checkpost of Kothakota police station limits on Wednesday.



The arrested have been identified as V Babji (35) of Anakapalle, K Apparao (21) of Rolugunta mandal and Ch Ramireddi (32) of Anantapur district.

After Babji’s confession, a search was conducted at his houses at KNR Peta and Anakapalle and his property was seized following due procedure. Around 230 gram of gold jewellery, `40,000 cash, two-storeyed house at KNR Peta and Ankapalle costing around `30 lakh were among the seized property. The police seized the assets under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.