VIJAYAWADA: Ministers and senior officials can relish their taste buds with delectable Telugu traditional foods at the food festival ‘Telugu Poshakaahaara Panduga’ to be organised at the AP Secretariat on Thursday evening. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the food festival to be organised by the AP Tourism department.



Its main aim is to emphasise the importance of the Telugu traditional food. A wide variety of Telugu dishes such as Nellore vada, coconut dumplings, keera vada, allam-pesarattu, tindora-coconut curry, powdered sesame-drumstick curry, bamboo chicken, roselle meat curry, cucumber meat curry, ridge gourd prawns curry and many other dishes will also be there.