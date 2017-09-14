VIJAYAWADA: Euro Destination India (UDI) has come forward to set up the world’s tallest Ferris Wheel at an estimated cost of `439.37 crore in the capital city of Amaravati. Representatives of the UDI called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday and informed him about their proposal to set up the giant wheel. While Italy-based Fabbri Group will extend the necessary technological support for setting up the Ferris Wheel, Turkey-based Polin Water Park will be the partners in developing the surroundings of the giant wheel as a tourist attraction.



UDI managing director M Krishna Rao and Fabbri Group president Gianluca gave a presentation before the Chief Minister about the project, which will be developed in three phases.At present, the 167.6 m (550-foot) Ferris Wheel in Las Vegas of US is the world’s tallest giant wheel.

The Chief Minister christened the proposed giant wheel ‘Amaravati Buddha Chakra’.