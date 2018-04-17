VIJAYAWADA/ELURU: Girl students from various colleges across Vijayawada took part in a protest rally showing their solidarity with Kathua rape victim. The marchers demanded justice for the victim's family and implementation of better rules and strict action against the culprits. The students also raised slogans about the need for women safety and demanded the government to bring strict laws for women safety.

Rally in Eluru

Meanwhile, the Muslim community in Eluru staged a dharna at the old bus stand in Eluru on Monday, demanding justice for the eight-year-old victim. Many youths, along with children, rallied by holding placards with the victims’s picture and demanded the Centre punish those responsible for the heinous crime. Meanwhile, in Kamsali Bethapudi village of Narsapuram, women from Anti-Godavari Mega Aqua Food Park Agitation Committee took out a candlelight rally mourning the death and demanded immediate action against the culprits.