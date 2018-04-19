VIJAYAWADA: The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is gearing up to provide 'smart' facilities in Amaravati under the Smart Cities Mission. With the State government providing a matching grant to the Central assistance of Rs 800 crore for Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Kakinada, the CRDA has decided to hire a project management consultant (PMC) for the purpose.

According to CRDA officials, 35 facilities would be provided to help Amaravati become a smart city. "We have invited the Request for Proposal (RFP) for identifying the PMC for design, development, management and implementation of the smart city project. The PMC will work with the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), called Amaravati Smart and Sustainable City Corporation Limited, formed six months ago, to conceptualise and execute about 35 smart projects," a senior official said.

The proposed 35 projects are categorised into two sections - area-based development and pan-city. "There will be 23 pan-city projects and 12 area-based development projects. They will be executed across segments like information and communication technology, urban transportation and mobility, micro-climate and tourism," the official added.

While the area-based development means upgrading the existing infrastructure through retrofitting, redevelopment and greenfield development, pan-city is where smart solutions are applied to larger parts of the city.

Another CRDA official said the projects would be implemented in a phased manner. "These projects will not be taken up immediately. Since Amaravati is still in the making, the proposed smart facilities would be developed over the next three to five years," the official observed, adding that conceptualising smart facilities itself will take a significant amount of time. "Once the consulting firm is hired, we will also have to study the feasibility of the proposed projects besides drafting the plan for development. We might get a clearer picture by the end of 2018. But, once all the facilities are ready, Amaravati will be truly futuristic," the official concluded.

Categorisation of proposed projects

Pan-city projects

Intelligent transport system

ICT-based projects

e-Governance and citizen service app-people's precinct

Integrated command control centre

Appliance-level monitoring of power usage

Smart education

Smart and integrated healthcare system

Amaravati citizen card

Smart poles

Bus rapid transit system

Smart bus shelters

e-Vehicles and charging infrastructure

Smart parking

Public bicycle sharing

Public spaces

Roller-skates friendly pathways

Interactive smart street furniture,

Solar energy generation and implementation strategy

Bio-toilets

Smart municipal solid waste management

Renewable energy strategy

Smart gas distribution network

Information, Education & Communication project

Area-based development projects

Personal rapid transit system

Ferry service across inland canals

Smart/renewable energy park

Holistic wellness centre

Street vending zone

Floating markets

Craft bazaar (Delhi Haat model)

Riverfront tourism

Dakshinachitra (Chennai model)

Senior citizen/retirement home

Amaravati transnational skilling centre