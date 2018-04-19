Ball set rolling for 35 ‘smart’ facilities in Amaravati
By Express News Service | Published: 19th April 2018 04:49 AM |
Last Updated: 19th April 2018 08:21 AM | A+A A- |
VIJAYAWADA: The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is gearing up to provide 'smart' facilities in Amaravati under the Smart Cities Mission. With the State government providing a matching grant to the Central assistance of Rs 800 crore for Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Kakinada, the CRDA has decided to hire a project management consultant (PMC) for the purpose.
According to CRDA officials, 35 facilities would be provided to help Amaravati become a smart city. "We have invited the Request for Proposal (RFP) for identifying the PMC for design, development, management and implementation of the smart city project. The PMC will work with the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), called Amaravati Smart and Sustainable City Corporation Limited, formed six months ago, to conceptualise and execute about 35 smart projects," a senior official said.
The proposed 35 projects are categorised into two sections - area-based development and pan-city. "There will be 23 pan-city projects and 12 area-based development projects. They will be executed across segments like information and communication technology, urban transportation and mobility, micro-climate and tourism," the official added.
While the area-based development means upgrading the existing infrastructure through retrofitting, redevelopment and greenfield development, pan-city is where smart solutions are applied to larger parts of the city.
Another CRDA official said the projects would be implemented in a phased manner. "These projects will not be taken up immediately. Since Amaravati is still in the making, the proposed smart facilities would be developed over the next three to five years," the official observed, adding that conceptualising smart facilities itself will take a significant amount of time. "Once the consulting firm is hired, we will also have to study the feasibility of the proposed projects besides drafting the plan for development. We might get a clearer picture by the end of 2018. But, once all the facilities are ready, Amaravati will be truly futuristic," the official concluded.
Categorisation of proposed projects
Pan-city projects
Intelligent transport system
ICT-based projects
e-Governance and citizen service app-people's precinct
Integrated command control centre
Appliance-level monitoring of power usage
Smart education
Smart and integrated healthcare system
Amaravati citizen card
Smart poles
Bus rapid transit system
Smart bus shelters
e-Vehicles and charging infrastructure
Smart parking
Public bicycle sharing
Public spaces
Roller-skates friendly pathways
Interactive smart street furniture,
Solar energy generation and implementation strategy
Bio-toilets
Smart municipal solid waste management
Renewable energy strategy
Smart gas distribution network
Information, Education & Communication project
Area-based development projects
Personal rapid transit system
Ferry service across inland canals
Smart/renewable energy park
Holistic wellness centre
Street vending zone
Floating markets
Craft bazaar (Delhi Haat model)
Riverfront tourism
Dakshinachitra (Chennai model)
Senior citizen/retirement home
Amaravati transnational skilling centre