YSRC MPs, who arrived at Vijayawada airport from New Delhi on Wednesday, being received by local leaders | EXPRESS

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress (YSRC) MPs - Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, YV Subba Reddy, V Varaprasad, P Mithun Reddy and YS Avinash Reddy - were accorded a hero's welcome by party activists and supporters upon their arrival at Gannavaram Airport from New Delhi on Wednesday.

After resigning to their posts following the adjournment of Lok Sabha sine die in protest against disallowance of notices for no-confidence motion against the NDA Government, the MPs went on an indefinite fast, but in the days that followed, their agitation was foiled by the Delhi police who shifted them to hospital one after the other.

The MPs met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday and sought his intervention in getting SCS to Andhra Pradesh, before returning home. Scores of supporters enthusiastically welcomed the MPs at the airport.

Later, they went to visit YSRC president YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his Praja Sankalpa Yatra camp at Sobanapuram in Agiripalli mandal of Krishna district. They explained to Jaganmohan Reddy the developments in Delhi. It was decided to have a meeting with MPs and regional in-charges on April 22 to discuss the future course of action.

On the occasion, Jaganmohan Reddy observed that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is adopting a ‘One Day Formula’ and resorting to ‘Donga Deeksha’ (fake protest). “If he is sincere about fighting for the cause of the State, why did he book cases against those who participated in the bandh and issued notices to political leaders asking them not to participate in the bandh,” he said.

Earlier, speaking to mediapersons at Gannavaram Airport, YV Subba Reddy said he, along with other party MPs, had explained the resentment of the people of Andhra Pradesh against the Central government failing to keep its promise over Special Category Status to the State. “During the budget session, we brought pressure on the Central Government every day. We stressed that SCS is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh and the future of the youth in the State is secure only if it is granted,” he said.

Stating that resignations to their MP seats were just the beginning, P Mithun Reddy said they will intensify the struggle and take it forward. He criticised Chandrababu Naidu for his efforts to discredit others.

“The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) headed by Chandrababu Naidu, being part of NDA which had denied the State its right to Special Category Status (SCS), is equally answerable to the people,” observed Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy.

He said in the present scenario when political equations are changing in the country, Andhra Pradesh’s role will become crucial. “I hope, justice will be done to the State,” he added.

YS Avinash Reddy said when it comes to the interests of the State, there is no compromise and they will not back down.

Meanwhile, YSRC party president crossed 1,800 km mark of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra on 139th day at Ganapavaram of Mylavaram mandal. On Wednesday, he walked a total 15.2 km. Contract teachers, elderly people, women and people from other sections of the society met him and expressed their problems.

Jagan brand ambassador of '420': TDP MPs

Taking strong exception to the remarks of YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and describing the latter's proposed ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ as ‘420 Deeksha’, TDP Rajya Sabha members CM Ramesh and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said if there was any person who has to be described as 420, it is Jaganmohan Reddy. “In his election affidavit itself, Jaganmohan Reddy submitted the case details against him, wherein 420 was mentioned for about 100 times. Thus, he proved to be the brand ambassador of ‘420’,” they said.

Quote 1

If he is sincere about fighting for the cause of the State, why did he book cases against those who participated in the bandh and issued notices to political leaders asking them not to participate in the bandh

YS Jaganmohan Reddy, YSRC president

Quote 2

During the budget session, we brought pressure on the Central Government every day. We stressed that SCS is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh and the future of the youth in the State is secure only if it is granted

YV Subba Reddy, YSRC MP