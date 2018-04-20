VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu felicitated Commonwealth Games Gold medallist in weightlifting Ragala Venkata Rahul with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. At a programme held at the Grievances Hall at his residence in Undavalli near here on Thursday, the Chief Minister also announced Group II job to Rahul.

Assuring to give Group I job to Rahul once he achieved a medal in Olympic Games, Naidu announced `1 crore to Rahul for setting up a sports academy in his native village of Stuartpuram in Guntur district.

Srikanth takes charge

Meanwhile, ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth took charge as Deputy Collector at the CCLA office in Gollapudi near here. He took the appointment order from CCLA Commissioner Anil Chandra Punitha and assumed office.