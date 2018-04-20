VIJAYAWADA: Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) officials imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on a contractor for quarrying gravel illegally from the land allotted for construction of G+3 houses for the poor.

A few days ago, the V&E officials officials conducted surprise raids at Raghavapuram in Nandigama mandal. The accused, identified as Ch Venkata Ramana, is suspected to be a binami of ruling Telugu Desam Party leader and Nandigama Market Yard Committee chairman S Srinivasa Rao.

''The contractor -- Venkata Ramana-- has conducted quarrying operations on the said land even after his contract is expired. He also tried to attack us when we raided the place. After a thorough investigation, a fine of Rs 5 lakh was imposed on the accused," said Vigilance official Balaji Naik.