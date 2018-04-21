A man dressed like TDP founder late NT Rama Rao greets the public from the dais at Dharma Porata Deeksha at IGMC Stadium on Friday; Balakrishna addresses the gathering | R V K Rao

VIJAYAWADA: The Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in the city, which normally teems with morning walkers and sportspersons, wore an entirely different look at the break of dawn Friday.

People from all walks of life were seen marching towards the stadium to participate in the Dharma Porata Deeksha of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, a 12-hour fast taken up demanding justice to Andhra Pradesh, which has been denied its right to the Special Category Status after state bifurcation.

At 7 a.m, Chandrababu Naidu walked into the stadium to begin his hunger strike. It was his birthday. Instead of spending his time with family, Naidu decided to stage a one-day protest on behalf of five crore people of the State to safeguard their interests.

After offering floral tributes to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Potti Sriramulu, Jyothi Rao Phule and BR Ambedkar, he came onto the dais. He was blessed by priests from Tirumala temple, Kanaka Durga temple, elders of Islam, Christian, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain communities.

Chandrababu Naidu, who turned 68, sat silently looking at the crowd, including party leaders and activists, members of different organisations, students, employees and women who came to support his Deeksha holding placards with slogans demanding implementation of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.

“We have come here to support our Chief Minister's day-long fast as part of his fight against the Central government for the Special Category Status (SCS) which will ensure a better future for us,” P Naveen, a student from Narayana Junior College in Vijayawada said while entering one of the huge tents erected on the premises along with his classmates.

Apart from students, youth, women, artistes, elderly people and the differently-abled extended their support to the Chief Minister, who acknowledged their greetings with a smile. Many people vied with one another to take selfies with him.

D Pawani, a teacher undergoing training at DIET in Krishna district, said that she, along with several others, had come to participate in the agitation feeling that it was her responsibility. “Now, we are going back,” she said while waiting for the bus. Like her, many others extended support to the Chief Minister's fast. A steady flow of supporters was witnessed throughout the day. A queue line and a ramp were arranged in front of the dais for free movement of supporters.

Speakers from various organisations, including those from Telugu film and television fraternity, criticised the ‘betrayal of BJP-led NDA Government’ and at the same time hailed Chandrababu Naidu for his relentless struggle against the Central Government.

Balakrishna outburst

Hindupur MLA and film actor Nandamuri Balakrishna was the most vocal among all the speakers. He launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a speech mixed with Telugu and Hindi, Balakrishna said rebellion is over and it is time for war. “Andhra Pradesh is not your fiefdom like Gujarat where you can do what you like,” he said.

Amid cheers, he said Modi has no understanding of the plight and sentiments of the common man. He asked Modi to learn how to respect his own wife and women in general. “You learn from us how to respect elders and not just listen to Amit Shah and other 'gana bhajana' group operating behind you,” he advised.

Using unparliamentary language, he accused Modi of dreaming to corner seats in the State with the help of YSRC which is playing a drama in the name of resignations and hunger strike while engaging in backstage deals. “You and they will never be able to win a single seat,” he said. The Hindupur MLA accused Modi of treating Andhra Pradesh as a mosquito in a teacup. “You will even suck the mosquito, you 'makkhichoose' (mosquito sucker),” he lashed out.

Later in the afternoon, the focus of the people at the venue turned to developments related to Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Film Chambers in Hyderabad and his allegations against the TDP on Twitter. TDP supporters described Pawan Kalyan as 'Twitter Hero’.

Cops, officials ensure smooth passage of event

- A steady stream of people from all walks of life met the Chief Minister, wished him on his birthday and extended support to his Deeksha

- While a large number of air-conditioners and air-coolers were arranged at the venue to combat soaring temperature

- Most of the people were engaged in taking selfies with the Chief Minister and in the backdrop of the dais

- A large number of mineral water bottles and buttermilk sachets were distributed to people

- The police and government officials were engaged in coordinating and regulating the flow of supporters

- People shared the pictures taken at the venue on social media

- Cultural programmes were performed on another dais

- A person dressed like TDP founder NT Rama Rao was cheered on the dais

- Baby V Sarojini from Gannavaram donated her gold bangles for capital city Amaravati

