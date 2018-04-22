VIJAYAWADA: The BJP central leadership is set to announce the party's Andhra Pradesh chief in a day or two. Sources in the saffron party told Express that former Union minister D Purandeswari, daughter of TDP founder, the late NT Rama Rao, would most likely be the choice of the high command for the post. An announcement to this effect is likely on Sunday, the birthday of Purandeswari, who is currently the co in-charge of Karnataka BJP unit, the sources said.

While MLC Somu Veerraju's name did the rounds earlier, party insiders revealed that the central leadership had almost ruled him out given his penchant for making controversial statements. "The high command feels that Somu Veerraju is a loose cannon. Therefore, even though Purandeswari is from Kamma community, party chief Amit Shah prefers her to others," the sources revealed. Purandeswari quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2014, following division of the State. She had served as Union minister of state in the UPA government.

It appears that Amit Shah is seriously considering her name despite opposition from a section of state BJP leaders as he believes she could help the party take on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu effectively in the run up to the 2019 elections. Currently, Purandeswari is in Karnataka in view of the crucial Assembly elections next month.

Meanwhile, MLA Pydikondala Manikyala Rao, speaking to reporters in Vijayawada on Saturday, confirmed that the new chief would be announced 'in a day or two'.