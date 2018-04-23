VIJAYAWADA: Ajit Singh Nagar police arrested eight persons on Sunday for stealing diesel from the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) vehicles. The accused were produced before the media. Police seized diesel worth `14,000 worth from them. Following a complaint lodged by the vehicle depot assistant executive engineer on April 6, AS Nagar police filed an FIR on the issue and conducted detailed interrogation by questioning corporation staff working at the vehicle depot.

Addressing the media, Additional In-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Shaik Nawab Jaan said that the eight accused Sriram Ravindra Rao, Reddi Ranga, Prattiwada Sivaram, Kagga Pandu Ranga Rao, Tadisetti Veera Brahmam, SK Siva Parvati and VMC drivers Karnati Srinu and Jetti Srinu, with the help of others, were involved in irregularities such as purchase of diesel and diverting the fuel from tank.

The police observed that more than 50 people were involved in the crime, of which 17 are working in VMC as drivers. “More culprits are at large and will be arrested soon. After observing their movements, we came to know that the accused have been committing the crime for the past several months. They were arrested red-handedly at Excel energy-waste power plant, while diverting the diesel from the vehicle to their place,” he said.