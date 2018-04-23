Five property offenders arrested in Vijayawada
VIJAYAWADA: CCS police arrested five property offenders, who committed several crimes at various places.
Producing the arrested before the media here on Sunday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shereen Begum said all the five arrested offenders are notorious and have the criminal background.
From them, we have recovered one auto, 14 motorcycles, two mobile phones and 31 grams of gold,” the ADCP said.