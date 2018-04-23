VIJAYAWADA: Going beyond their call of duty, Vijayawada police on Sunday rescued an ailing septuagenarian, who was dumped by her son, at Bethlehem Nagar in Gunadala under the Machavaram police station limits on Sunday.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Pothuraju Prakasamma. Police registered a case against her son Pothuraju Anjaiah and his wife Nirmala Rani for abandoning her under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

The incident came to light when a neighbour of Anjaiah informed police about the plight of Prakasamma, who was locked to her bed in a tent made of flex banners in front his house. The woman was left uncared for in the boiling heat of the tent. Upon receiving information, Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) N Satyanandam and Machavaram Circle Inspector Saherunissa Begum reached the spot and rescued Prakasamma.

Police said Anjaiah alias Yesu convinced his mother Prakasamma to transfer her property at Godavarru under Kankipadu mandal in Krishna district in his name promising to take care of her at his Gunadala home. “Carried away by his sweet words, she did as her son asked her and moved into his house. Soon her troubles started as Anjaian chained her to her bed and left her to fend for herself,” said Machavaram CI Saherunissa Begum. Narrating her ordeal to the police, the aged woman said that her son took her property and monthly pension money as well. “He made a tent of flex banners and dumped me there. I was cheated and ill-treated. They abandoned me after taking my property,” she told police.

Taking cognizance of the issue, City Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang stated that necessary action would be taken against people who ill-treat their parents. “We have shifted her to Amma Vruddhula Ashram where she received the treatment she needed. The incident is an example of our outreach as part of Vrudha Mithra through which we want to take proactive measures. It’s the responsibility of all the citizens, particularly neighbours, friends and relatives or anyone for that matter, to promptly report to the police whenever they see such ill-treatment of elders,” said Sawang.