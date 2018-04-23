VIJAYAWADA: Noted musicologist and composer Balantrapu Rajanikantha Rao passed away here on Sunday. He was 98. Rao breathed his last following a brief illness at his residence in Vijayawada in the early hours of Sunday.

‘Maadi Swatantra Desam - Maadi Swatantra Jaathi,’ a song written and composed by him was broadcast by Akashvani on the first Independence Day (August 15, 1947). It was sung by T Suryakumari.

Born in Nidadavol in 1920, Rajanikantha Rao was son of Balantrapu Venkata Rao, one of the illustrious poet duo of Venkata Paravateswara Kavulu.

Rajanikantha Rao made valuable contributions to the Telugu literature. The Vaggeyakara Charitra written by him is still a guide for the music scholars, which brought him the first award from Central Sahitya Academy in 1961. He began his career as a programme executive in AIR-Madras in 1941. It was there he wrote the iconic song, ‘Maadi Swatantra Desam.’

He was one of the early music directors and lyricists who left a lasting impression on the Telugu film industry. Since the age of twenty, Rajanikanta Rao wrote lyrics, composed songs and many tunes for popular movies like Swargaseema and Gruhapravesam.

He composed and conducted music for ‘Vadya Brinda’ programme of AIR-Delhi and AIR-Madras. His popular compositions included Andhri (an origin of the Raga Kalyani), Raga Desavarali, Raga Devasalagam, Viswayanam (the voyage of the universe) and ‘Sangeeta Gangotri’, a musical composition on the evolution of Indian music to name a few.

He also worked with AIR-Vijayawada as an Executive Programme Director. He retired as the Station Director at AIR-Bangalore in 1978.

Assistant Director, AIR-Vijayawada, G Kondala Rao said, “Balantrapu Rajanikanta Rao, a writer-cum-composer and broadcaster, is well known across the world for his command over Telugu language. His contribution to the Telugu literature and to All India Radio is unparalleled.”

Speaking to TNIE, B Prasanna, daughter-in-law of Rajanikanta Rao, said, “My father-in-law was very active. The fact that he is no more is hard to digest. I am honoured to be his daughter-in-law,” she said. According to her, since 2012, he was staying with them and used to spend most of the time reading books and newspapers, even in his last days.

She said he was very affectionate with children and used to spend more time with grandchildren and great grandchildren, teaching them slokas and telling them stories.

“He used to play carroms with his great grandchildren. He used to listen to music and even at the advanced age, he never used spectacles to read. His eyesight was that good,” she recalled. Except for minor ailments, he never had any health disorder as he always followed a balanced diet, she added.

His eldest son Hemachandra said, “Public knows more about him than us. He created a path with his divine knowledge for us and many of singers famed in the cine field. He worked for several films as a music director and lyricist without declaring his name, as he was a government employee. Till his last breath, he encouraged writers and singers as well as musicians.”

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu condoled his death. “Balantrapu Rajanikanta Rao was a great man and great guide for all the Telugu musicians. His knowledge in literature was quite immense and his books stand testimony to that fact. He filled patriotism on the day of Independence with his powerful song. People like Balantrapu, Mangalampalli and Veturi are hard to find again and will never be reborn,” the Chief Minister said.

Rajanikantha Rao’s last rites will be preformed with the state honours on Monday at 10.30 AM in Vijayawada. Leader of Opposition YS Jagnamohan Reddy and several others condoled his death. Deputy Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly Mandali Buddha Prasad, Minister for Water Resources Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and several writers and artistes paid their homage to him.

