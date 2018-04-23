VIJAYAWADA: An unidentified body of a middle-aged man was found at the Krishna river near Durga Ghat in the city on Sunday.

According to One-Town police officials, locals found the highly-decomposed body floating in the river. After examining the condition of the body, police suspect that it could be a case of suicide.

“We have informed all police stations upstream Krishna river about it to verify with missing cases,” said One-town police.

The body was sent to the government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered under section 174 of CrPC (unnatural death).