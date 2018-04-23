VIJAYAWADA: Around 150 people from different walks of life turned out for the rally organised by Amaravati Walkers and Runners Association

(AWARA) against sexual abuse of children on the Krishna river bed near Tadepalli on Sunday.

The walk against 'Child Abuse' was held with a theme 'Don't Stop Running' (Real Men Run-They Don't Rape). The walk was flagged off by the founder of AWARA and Professor Ajay Katragadda.

"Incidents of child abuse are on the rise in the country. We cannot remain as be silent spectators as our silence is breeding more violence against innocent children. While the victims and their families were living in fear, the rapists were fearlessly roaming around and it should not be allowed to continue," Ajay asserted.

As part of the walk, the participants carried placards and banners with slogans explaining the steps to be taken to protect the children from offences of sexual assault and sexual harassment.