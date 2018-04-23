VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress (YSRC), the main Opposition party in the State, has decided to observe April 30 as ‘Betrayal Day’. Party MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders will go on a 12-hour fast in Visakhapatnam on that day.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the party MPs and regional coordinators with Jaganmohan Reddy on Sunday in discuss ways to intensify their agitation for achieving Special Category Status (SCS) for the State.

Speaking to mediapersons, party's senior leaders Botsa Satyanarayana and Dharmana Prasada Rao said Chandrababu Naidu, who had betrayed the the people of Andhra Pradesh, is conducting another meeting at Tirupati on April 30 to cheat them again.

“All YSRC MPs, who have resigned to their seats, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders will go on a 12-hour fast. However, our leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy will continue his Praja Sankalpa Yatra as usual,” Botsa Satyanarayana explained.

According to him, TDP is equally responsible for the State being denied the Special Category Status and non-implementation of various provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.

Meanwhile, YS Jaganmohan Reddy continued his Praja Sankalpa Yatra on Sunday from Nuzvid to Agiripalli in Krishna district. People from different sections of the society met him and explained their problems to him. On the 142nd day of his walkathon, Jaganmohan Reddy covered a distance of 1843.2 km

