VIJAYAWADA:The Congress and YSRC have lambasted the Telugu Desam Party for its alleged anti-BC policies and found fault with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who allegedly sent letters to the Centre opposing appointment of BCs as judges of the High Court.

Both the parties attacked the CM following the expose by the former judge of the High Court and former chairman of National Commission for BCs Justice Eswariah about Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s alleged letter to the Central Government giving a false feedback about the four candidates for judges in the High Court.

“It was very irresponsible on the part of Naidu, who calls himself a messiah of BCs and says they are his party’s backbone. His letters to the Central Government show his ‘sincerity’ towards BCs. If not for intelligence reports, those four would have lost an opportunity of a lifetime,” APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy said.

YSRC party spokesperson K Parthasaradhi also found fault with Chandrababu Naidu for his letters, which he said has exposed the real face of the TDP. “The party and its leader are never sincere about BCs and their interests. The prospects of BCs have been snatched away from them and the episode of BC judges clearing shows it,” he said.

The YSRC leader said BCs, barring a few people, were never given good posts in Chandrababu’s government.Meanwhile, several lawyers of the High Court, particularly those belonging to backward classes, and members of the Lawyers Forum for Social Justice staged a lunch-hour demonstration in Hyderabad on Monday protesting against Naidu on the issue. The protesters, carrying placards, gathered near the Bar Council office and staged a dharna outside the court premises and shouted slogans against Naidu.