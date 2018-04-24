VIJAYAWADA:Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari has expressed happiness over the Ordinance issued by the Centre to pave way for stringent punishment, including death penalty, to those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years. She opined that it should be extended to other rape cases.

“There should be no differentiation in punishing the culprits in rape cases. Rape is a rape and accused should get severe punishment,” said Nannapaneni Rajakumari.In a press conference held on Monday, Rajakumari said she would write a letter to CM Chandrababu Naidu requesting him to propose an amendment to section IPC 376 for equal punishment. “The government should treat rape (for girls above 16 years) cases seriously and punish culprits by giving death penalty as well. There should be only punishment for rape, death penalty,” she said.

Referring to some cases of sexual abuse on girls and women reported in the State, she said, “We are in a society where women need to carry weapons to protect themselves. Only by stringent punishment, women can roam freely in the society. We can create a safe society only by bringing strong laws.”

The Mahila Commission chairperson also said crime against women is rampant in rural areas and sought government to release adequate funds to set up a police station in every mandal and assembly constituencies. “Police should conduct an inquiry within hours of the incident (rape) and arrest the culprit in 24 hours.He should get punishment in a week by imposing non-bailable sections against him,” she demanded.