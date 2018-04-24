VIJAYAWADA:Describing the TDP government as ‘scamster’ that would not even spare sand or gravel to help its leaders and activists make money, Leader of the Opposition and YSRC president YS Jaganmohan Reddy wondered how the State would develop under such rule.

Pointing out the ‘unrestrained’ sand mining happening at Brahma Lingayya Cheruvu under Gannavaram Assembly constituency during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra that entered 143rd day on Monday, Jaganmohan Reddy said the exploitation of gravel and sand from the tank shows the unbridled greed of the Chandrababu Naidu government. He said the overexploited sand and gravel in the tanks stood as an example of the ‘big scam’ called Neeru Chettu scheme.

“If any digging is carried out for a depth of three-four feet at the tank, which is spread over 1,400 acres, one could understand that silt is being removed. But, here sand and gravel excavation is being done at 30-feet depth on an average and at places, it even reaches 50-feet,” Jagan said pointing out at the deep pits while standing on a bund.

Jaganmohan Reddy said if the sand and gravel exploitation continued at the same rate, water could not be retained in the tank. It was not just Brahma Lingayya Cheruvu that was being exploited in such a manner in Gannavaram constituency, but there were several other tanks like Mustabad, Purushothapuram, Malavalli, Gannavaram and Kempalli where sand and gravel mining was being done under the name of Neeru Chettu for the past two-three years, he added.

“No one is better than Chandrababu Naidu to do business in clay and sand. There will be a share for MLAs and collectors for facilitating in sand mining, and a share for him and his chinna babu,” he said. Lakhs of tonnes of sand and gravel were being sold to private contractors and no one says anything about it, he said stressing the need to reveal the ‘scam’ before people.

He further said that plans were being made to foot more bills to the tune `30 crore in the name of creating a reservoir at the place. “These people (TDP) are not even sparing temples and deities in the temples,” he said showing a photograph of a temple at Brahma Lingayya Cheruvu, where a Shivling was stolen.

“Today, as I was coming here, they removed all those trucks and earthmovers. Villagers here say that till last night, there were several of those vehicles here, taking away sand and gravel,” he pointed out.

On Monday, Jaganmohan Reddy completed 1,855.5 km of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra. He interacted with people from different sections of society.A group from Maharashtra met him and extended their support. Godavari delta farmers also met him and explained their grievances to the YSRCP chief.

Jagan alleges

The trucks and earthmovers were removed from the Bramha Lingayya tank as he was scheduled to reach here on Monday, Jagan said

YSRC president’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra entered 143rd day on Monday